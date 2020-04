Farmers asked to contact agriculture officers

Farmers in the district were asked to contact the assistant director of agriculture in their panchayat unions regarding availability of seeds, fertilizers and other requirements for carrying out farming.

A press release from K. Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture (in charge), said that since farming activities are allowed during the lockdown period, farmers across the district can contact the officers in 14 panchayat unions.

Contact details are Anthiyur block - Karthikeyan (94435-46351), Bhavani – Kumarasamy (97885-19522), Bhavani Sagar – Bagyalakshmi (99408-71830), Erode - Shankar (94438-65485), Gobichettipalayam – Jeevadayalan (94438-52710), Kodumudi – Mohanasundaram (94885-76435), Modakurichi – Velusamy (97505-20838), Nambiyur – Murali (94424-54678), Perundurai – Kolandavelu (75024-02545), Sathyamangalam – Mohankumar (73735-10591), Thookanaickenpalayam – Sundararajan (94439-45448), Ammapettai Srinivasan (98427-92313), Talavadi - Gokileswari (75399-05518) and Chennimalai – Shankar (94438-65485).