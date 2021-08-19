Farmers asked to apply for solar powered motors

Farmers are invited to migrate to solar energy powered farm motors under the PM-KUSUM scheme in the district. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Uttan Mahabhiyan Scheme (PM-KUSUM) envisions enabling farmers to migrate to solar power.

To encourage farmers to use solar power as an alternative source of energy, the scheme funded by the Center and the State, with farmer’s contribution entails migrating of farm motors linked to the Tamil Nadu State Electricity Corporation to solar energy.

The scheme is jointly implemented by the Tangedco, Tamil Nadu Renewable Energy Development Agency, and Agricultural Engineering Department.

Subsidy

The scheme provides for 30% as Central subsidy, 30% as State subsidy and 40% as farmer’s share. Of the farmer’s share, 30% financial assistance through banks will also be provided.

The solar energy generated shall provide an annual income of ₹40,000.

According to the administration, this includes ₹2.28 per unit of energy generated with an annual income of ₹33,858 and an incentive of ₹0.50 paise per unit.