Coimbatore

Farmers asked not to disclose details to unknown callers

Farmers in the district were asked not to disclose their Aadhaar number and other details to unknown callers who claim to avail the assistance provided under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

A press release from the Joint Director of Agriculture (in charge), Erode district, said that the office has been receiving complaints from farmers that unidentified callers are seeking details of Aadhaar number, bank account number and other details from them so that they could get the money credited to the farmers’ bank account given by the Central Government. The release asked farmers not to disclose any details or provide documents to the unknown callers and get cheated. If farmers have queries about the scheme, they can contact the agricultural extension centre in their areas concerned or contact the officers through phone in the numbers given below.

Contact details of Assistant Agriculture Officers were Ammapet block - K. Srinivasan (04256-229919, 70100 09141), Anthiyur – R. Karthikeyan (04256-263353, 94435 46351), Bhavani – S. Kumarasamy (04256-213808, 87782 81165), Bhavani Sagar - S. Baghyalakshmi (04295-241222, 99408 71830), Chennimalai - S. Shankar (04294-252399, 94438 65485), Erode – S. Shankar (0424-2339027, 94438 65485), Gobichettipalayam - V. Jeevadayalan (04285-221777, 94438 52710), Kodumudi S. Mohansundaram (04204-222070, 94885 76435), Modakurichi – K. Velusamy (0424-2920045, 97505 20838), Nambiyur – D.T. Murali (04285-268138, 94424-54678), Perundurai – Kulandaivel (04294-220066, 88388 42152), Sathyamangalam – Mohankumar (in charge) (04295-223930, 73735 10591), Talavadi – G. Gogileeswari (in charge) (04295-245100, 94866-48109) and T.N. Palayam – N. Saroja (04285-262262, 98653 06747), the release added.

