Farmers asked not to cultivate crops in areas near forest

04 June 2020 22:02 IST

As wild animals hunt their prey on these lands

With sugarcane and banana crops cultivated land located near the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border in Talavadi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) being used as a hideout for wild animals, particularly leopards, to hunt their prey, the Forest Department has asked farmers not to cultivate the crops for 500 metres from the forest area.

Many incidents of cattle and livestock being killed by leopards were reported in Soosaipuram, Doddagajanur, Eripuram and Malkuthipuram villages located near the border for many months now.

Field inspection by S. Sivakumar, Talavadi Forest Ranger, and team revealed that leopards from Karnataka use the forest stream to enter the State and use the defunct quarries as a hideout and hunt their prey. The department had deployed drones for surveillance, placed cages and also surveillance cameras for monitoring the movement of leopards. It was also found that wild animals started using the cultivated lands in Eripuram and Malkuthipuram villages as their hideout.

The issue was taken up with V. Naganathan, Chief Conservator of Forest and Field Director, STR, and K.V. Appala Naidu, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Director, STR, and cages were placed in the farmlands and crackers were burst to chase away the wild animals.

As a move to prevent wild animals using the farm lands as a hideout, farmers in the two villages were asked not to cultivate banana and sugarcane crops for 500 metres from the forest area. “Villagers were also asked not to let their cattle or dogs roam freely during night as it may invite leopards to their place”, an official said.