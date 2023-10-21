ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers arrested for attempt to stage rail roko in Salem

October 21, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers staging protest in front of the Salem Railway Junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem City Police on Saturday arrested farmers who attempted to stage a rail roko at the Salem Railway Junction, urging the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water.

Around 50 farmers from Uzhavar Perunthalaivar Narayanasamy Naidu’s Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam gathered in front of the Salem Junction and attempted to stage a rail roko. But, police deployed on the premises prevented them and arrested 30 farmers. They were lodged at the marriage hall and releasedin the evening.

Association president R. Velusamy told reporters the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee failed to get water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka even though Karnataka had sufficient water in its dams, and they allegedly acted in favour of Karnataka by ordering the release of less quantity of water.

The water released by Karnataka was not sufficient to supply drinking water in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry. As the Karnataka government was not following the Supreme Court order, the Union Government should intervene in this issue, impose Governor’s rule in Karnataka and release water to Tamil Nadu, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US