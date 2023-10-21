HamberMenu
Farmers arrested for attempt to stage rail roko in Salem

October 21, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers staging protest in front of the Salem Railway Junction on Saturday.

Farmers staging protest in front of the Salem Railway Junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Salem City Police on Saturday arrested farmers who attempted to stage a rail roko at the Salem Railway Junction, urging the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water.

Around 50 farmers from Uzhavar Perunthalaivar Narayanasamy Naidu’s Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam gathered in front of the Salem Junction and attempted to stage a rail roko. But, police deployed on the premises prevented them and arrested 30 farmers. They were lodged at the marriage hall and releasedin the evening.

Association president R. Velusamy told reporters the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee failed to get water to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka even though Karnataka had sufficient water in its dams, and they allegedly acted in favour of Karnataka by ordering the release of less quantity of water.

The water released by Karnataka was not sufficient to supply drinking water in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry. As the Karnataka government was not following the Supreme Court order, the Union Government should intervene in this issue, impose Governor’s rule in Karnataka and release water to Tamil Nadu, he said.

Salem

