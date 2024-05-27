GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers anticipate commissioning of Avinashi-Athikadavu project during south-west monsoon season

Published - May 27, 2024 10:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in the region are looking forward to the commissioning of the Avinashi-Athikadavu project by the State Government during the forthcoming Southwest monsoon season.

During March, farmers’ organisations in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts postponed a planned protest after receiving assurance from the Government authorities that the ₹1756.88 crore project would be carried out once there is adequate flow into the Bhavani river. The current flow into Bhavani river is only 100 cusecs, whereas 300 cusecs flow is required for the project to take off, it is learnt.

According to G. Ranganathan, Coimbatore District Unit of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, there was 50 percent likelihood for deriving utility of the Avinashi-Athikadavu Scheme during the Southwest monsoon, and an absolute possibility during the Northeast monsoon. The Water Resources Department has to take all measures to complete testing of the flow through linked pipelines to at least 30 out of the 1045 water bodies, Mr. Ranganathan emphasised.

The need for the project is highly felt since it would pave way for recharging groundwater in the waterbodies that do not get filled even during the monsoon seasons, he said.

According to Athikadavu Sampath, a functionary of a farmer association in Avinashi, the Water Resources Department has given an assurance that the scheme will be commissioned during the course of this year. The total length of the canal is 133.4 km and 3.70 km in tunnel. The length of the main canal is 35.20 km and that of Avinashi and Perundurai Branch Canals is 21.65 km and 72.9 km respectively.

The scheme envisages irrigational benefit to 25,000 acres.

