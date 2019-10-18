Farmers allege crop insurance scheme does not benefit them

Farmers alleged that crop insurance premiums are deducted from their loan amounts compulsorily, but they are never benefited from this.

At the farmers’ grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday, they complained with Collector S.A.Raman that they had not benefited from the crop insurance.

Vetrimani, a farmer, said, “whenever crop loans are taken from national or cooperative society banks, a certain sum is deducted from our loan amounts in the name of crop insurance. Bank officials say that its mandatory and they cannot opt out of it. Despite paying the premium, none of the farmers have benifitted. The insurance amount never reaches the farmer in case of crop loss or other reasons.”

However, the district administration officials said under the Pradhan Manthri Crop Insurance scheme, in 2017-18, 8,608 farmers had taken insurance for ₹60.34 lakh and ₹1.88 crore had been disbursed as crop insurance. In 2018-19, 26,844 farmers took crop insurance for ₹1.26 crore and 7,140 farmers had benefited receiving the insurance amount to a tune of ₹ 6.61 crore.

The farmers refused to accept the information and said that the PM scheme was different from the crop insurance deducted from their loans.

The farmers also complained that chemical fertilizers were forced upon them when taking loans while most of them had moved to organic farming practices.