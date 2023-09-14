ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers against immersion of idols in Lower Bhavani Project canal

September 14, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Keel Bhavani Vivasayigal Nala Sangam has urged the district administration not to allow immersion of Vinayaka idols in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal as it would lead to pollution.

A release from its president C. Nallasamy said Vinayaka Chaturthi is to be celebrated across the district on September 18 during which idols installed at houses, temples and public places are immersed in water bodies. The practice is followed over the years and idols made of chemicals are also immersed in water bodies causing pollution.

The release said that despite opposition from farmers and the association, many immerse idols in the canal. “It not only leads to pollution, but also the broken parts of the idols get stuck in sluices affecting the flow of water,” it said.

The release said that farmers are affected by the pollution of the canal and wanted the government to ban immersion of idols in the canal. “Also, action should be taken against the violators,” the release added.

