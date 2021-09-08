Farmers affected by power line projects seek compensation

Farmers at the Erode Collectorate to submit a petition on Tuesday.

ERODE

08 September 2021 00:14 IST

‘All future power line projects should be implemented only along the road’

Urging the Central and State governments to provide adequate compensation for farmers who were affected by the erection of High Tension Transmission Towers on farm lands and implement all the future power line projects only along the road, farmers submitted a petition to the district administration here on Tuesday.

Farmers under the banner “Joint Movement of Farmers Against High Tension Power Line Projects” said Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) continued to implement projects by erecting the towers on farm lands without the permission of farmers. Work was being executed in the districts with the help of police and revenue officials despite stiff opposition and protest by the landowners. “The land value has fallen and farmers are unable to cultivate crops and lost their livelihood,” they said and added that there was no transparency in fixation of compensation.

The G.O. (Ms) No. 54 dated February 14, 2020 of the Industries Department states that compensation payable for the land for Right of User of land (RoU) by the petroleum companies should be 10% of 10 times of the market value of that land as fixed by the District Collector. Also, compensation should be paid for standing crops, trees or for any other injury in any property or the earnings of the land owners. “In addition, an ex-gratia of ₹ 5 lakh should be paid to the landowners if his holdings are less than 10 cents in extent through which the pipeline passes,” they added. As per Section 30 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2012, 100% solatium should be paid to the farmers for compulsory acquisition of land.

The farmers wanted new projects implemented through underground cable systems along the road and also provide monthly rent to the land owners under Section 3(2) of Work Licence Rule, 2005.

Salem

In Salem, farmers protested in front of the Collectorate. The members of Federation of Farmer Associations against high tension towers condemned the Power Corporations for taking power lines through farmlands. The protesters complained that compensation as per norms was not being paid to the farmers.

They said they were not able to cultivate crops on the land following installation of towers. Besides compensation, they should be paid monthly rent for using their land, the farmers said.