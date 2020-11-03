Farmers affected by IDPL project to organise conference on Nov. 9

Farmers affected by Irugur (Coimbatore) – Devangonthi (Karnataka) Petroleum and Petroleum Product Pipeline (IDPL) project will organise a conference from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Modakurichi here on November 9.
Members of Federation of Farmers Affected by the IDPL project said political parties had begun work to face the 2021 Assembly elections and people were keen in knowing the election manifesto of two major political parties in the State. They said IDPL project envisaged laying pipelines through farm lands for 249 km in six districts that would cause adverse impact on farming. Since the project affected farmers’ livelihood, they wanted the pipelines along the road and the political parties to announce it as a policy decision in their manifesto.
To explain their stand to the public, the conference was organised and invitations had been sent to MPs, MLAs of all the political parties and also to the elected representatives of the local bodies. Farmers from Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri had already begun the conference works, they added.
