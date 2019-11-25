Farmers advised to plant more saplings

K.Shanmugam, Chief Secretary to State government, inspected Kudimaramathu and various other development works in the district on Sunday.

Mr. Shanmugam, along with Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary (Agriculture), S.Malarvizhi, District Collector, and other senior officials inspected the Kudimaramathu works carried out at Annasagaram Lake here. The lake was desilted at ₹70 lakh.

Mr.Shanmugam interacted with farmers and advised them and officials to plant more saplings on lake bunds to strengthen it.

He added that next year, Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami was planning to launch Kudimaramathu programme in January and February.

Mr. Shanmugam also inspected the land surveyed for SIPCOT in the district. He took part in a farmers’ interaction at Vathalmalai.

He told presspersons that steps were being taken to develop Vathalmalai into an eco-tourism spot and improve basic amenities.

Mr. Shanmugam said that facilities such as cottages, cycle track connecting villages, and an arena to conduct kite festival could improve eco-tourism in Vathalmalai.

He added that farm-based development programme had been launched in Vathalmalai and along with agriculture, the farmers would also be trained in livestock farming, and honey bee rearing which would earn them revenue throughout the year.

Mr. Shanmugam said that the scheme would be implemented for three years in Vathalmalai and based on its success here, it would be emulated in other parts of the State.