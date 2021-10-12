Farmers accuse industry of polluting village, seek action

Farmers in Thirumalayampalayam in Madukkarai taluk have urged the district administration to check pollution in the village.

In a petition submitted at the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, S. Shanmugam, the taluk president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam, said that an industry engaged in burning coconut shells was responsible for pollution in the area.

The farmers’ lands and ground water was polluted because of the industry, he said and sought steps to prevent pollution by shifting out the industry.

Farmers in Moppiripalayam in Sulur taluk submitted a similar petition saying that a Tirupur resident had taken on lease a land in the village to set up an industry to burn coconut shells. As they feared that it would lead to air and water pollution, they wanted the officials to take steps at once so that their lands were safe.

‘Provide compensation at market rate’

Chinniyampalayam Panchayat member K. Jayaprakash on Monday submitted a petition seeking compensation at market rate for the lands to be acquired for the expansion of Coimbatore airport.

In 2018, the Government fixed ₹ 1,500 a sq.ft. as compensation.

If the Government were to give that amount as compensation now, they would be at loss.

They would not be able to build houses similar to the ones they lived with the compensation, Mr. Jayaprakash said and pointed out that the lands abutting theirs, but outside the airport expansion area, were being sold at ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 4,500 a sq.ft.

In this regard, the Chinniyampalayam Panchayat had passed a resolution at the October 2 Gram Sabha meeting.

In the meeting, the residents had also highlighted the plight of 400 residents and 50 small and medium entrepreneurs who would stand to lose access to the nearby Irugur Road because of the land acquisition process.

The administration should therefore share details of the lands to be acquired, permit owners of those lands that were not be acquired to sell their lands and increase compensation for those whose lands were to be acquired, Mr. Jayaprakash said.