Farmer washed away in Aliyar River in Coimbatore district

A 70-year-old farmer from Vettaikaranpudur here was washed away in Aliyar River when he was returning home from his farm.

Follow heavy rain, water was discharged from Aliyar reservoir. The victim, Sundarasamy, was washed away when he was walking on a low-level bridge across the river.

The dam storage level in the last 24 hours is as follows: Sholayar had 163.09 ft water as against the full reservoir level of 165 ft and rainfall recorded was 132 mm and inflow was 8644 cusecs and the outflow was 8754 cusecs. Parambikulam had 68.10 ft water as against the full reservoir level of 72 ft and the inflow was 13617 cusecs and outflow was 14,869 cusecs and the rainfall was 58 mm. Aliyar had 117.50 ft water as against the full reservoir level of 120 ft and the inflow was 3661 cusecs and the outflow was 3742 cusecs and the rainfall was 44 mm.

Cincona recorded 93 mm rainfall, Chinna Kallar 194 mm, Valparai PAP 107 mm, Valparai taluk 106 mm, Annur 18.20 mm, Mettuppalayam 18 mm, Sulur 2 mm, Pollachi and Coimbatore South recorded 8 mm each, Airport Peelamedu 5.90 mm, and TNAU 6 mm.