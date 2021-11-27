Farmer unions boycott grievances redress meeting

Tiruppur

27 November 2021 01:00 IST

A group of farmer associations boycotted the monthly grievances redressal meeting for farmers at the Tiruppur District Collectorate on Friday alleging improper conduct of the meeting.

According to R. Kumar, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, the location of the meeting was changed to a smaller room on Friday, which could not accommodate the members of various associations. He further alleged that District Collector S. Vineeth had not participated in two consecutive meetings held on Friday and in October. “We want to place our demands directly to the Collector,” he said. Issues such as distribution of water in the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project and shortage of fertilizers in Tiruppur district require immediate redressal, Mr. Kumar said.

Along with the CPI(M)-affiliated Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, few other unions such as Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association (Non-affiliated) and Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association staged a demonstration.

An official from the Agriculture Department said that the meeting was held as scheduled with District Revenue Officer B. Rajendran on Friday.