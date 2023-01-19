ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant near Coimbatore

January 19, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Naickenpalayam village near Coimbatore on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as N. Myilsamy, a resident of Thirumaloor in Naickenpalayam village coming under Coimbatore north taluk. According to Forest Department officials, he was attacked by a lone wild elephant when he went to his farm near the Karupparayan temple at Ranganathapuram around 4 p.m. They said that an elephant, which emerged from the bushes, trampled Myilsamy who had gone to collect fodder for goats. He died on the spot. The farm is located around 200 metres away from the boundary of Thadam reserve forest of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range.  Forest Department staff rushed to the spot after being alerted by villagers and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. The field staff were camping in the area to drive out the elephant back to the forest. Another person, R. Soundararajan from the nearby Govanur village, was injured in the attack of a wild elephant on Thursday morning. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. 

