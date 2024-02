February 02, 2024 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

A 60-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Krishnagiri on Thursday evening. S. Ramanna, a resident of Kottangiri near Shoolagiri, was on his way back home after tying his cattle in the shed when the elephant attacked and trampled him to death.

Local villagers gathered at the spot and urged the forest department to prevent wild animals entering the village.