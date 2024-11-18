ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Kadambur Hills

Published - November 18, 2024 04:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old farmer, who was guarding his maize crop at his farm, was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kadambur Hills on Sunday (November 17, 2024) night.

The police said the deceased, Maran, of Bairamarathotti near Guthiyalathur, was guarding his crop in a five-acre land near a forest area. At 10.45 p.m. on Sunday, an elephant ventured out of the forest that falls under the Kadambur Forest Range in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and reportedly attacked him. He died on the spot.

Other farmers raised the alarm and the elephant returned to the forest. The Forest Department was alerted and the body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode / wildlife

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US