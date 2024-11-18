 />
Farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Kadambur Hills

Published - November 18, 2024 04:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old farmer, who was guarding his maize crop at his farm, was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kadambur Hills on Sunday (November 17, 2024) night.

The police said the deceased, Maran, of Bairamarathotti near Guthiyalathur, was guarding his crop in a five-acre land near a forest area. At 10.45 p.m. on Sunday, an elephant ventured out of the forest that falls under the Kadambur Forest Range in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and reportedly attacked him. He died on the spot.

Other farmers raised the alarm and the elephant returned to the forest. The Forest Department was alerted and the body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam.

