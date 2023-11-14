Farmer shot by unidentified person in Salem

November 14, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Salem

A 33-year-old farmer sustained injuries on his leg after he was shot by an unidentified person in Salem on Monday evening.

A. Raju (33), a resident of Velampatti near Kalvarayan Hills, is a farmer. On Monday evening, around 5 p.m., he went to his farm near Kalvarayan hills to gather leaves for cattle. At that time, an unidentified person shot him from the forest. In the incident, he sustained injuries on his leg and fainted. Later, he woke up and informed his relatives, and they rushed to the spot and admitted him to a private hospital in Vazhapadi. The Kariyakovil police registered a case and are investigating.

Police sources said that they suspect people who went to hunt in the forest might have shot the farmer accidentally. The farmer is also not cooperating with the police and giving contradictory statements about the incident, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT