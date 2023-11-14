HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmer shot by unidentified person in Salem

November 14, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old farmer sustained injuries on his leg after he was shot by an unidentified person in Salem on Monday evening.

A. Raju (33), a resident of Velampatti near Kalvarayan Hills, is a farmer. On Monday evening, around 5 p.m., he went to his farm near Kalvarayan hills to gather leaves for cattle. At that time, an unidentified person shot him from the forest. In the incident, he sustained injuries on his leg and fainted. Later, he woke up and informed his relatives, and they rushed to the spot and admitted him to a private hospital in Vazhapadi. The Kariyakovil police registered a case and are investigating.

Police sources said that they suspect people who went to hunt in the forest might have shot the farmer accidentally. The farmer is also not cooperating with the police and giving contradictory statements about the incident, sources added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.