Farmer robbed and murdered at Chennimalai in Erode

ERODE A 65-year-ol farmer was robbed and murdered by unidentified persons at Chennimalai here on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased identified as Duraisami was living with his wife (Jayamani. Police said the men attacked the couple when they were sleeping outside their house. Duraisami died in the attack, while Jayamani suffered injuries. The gang later burgled the house and took away about 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Jayamani was rushed to a nearby hospital. Superintendent of Police Sasi Mohan and DIG-Coimbatore range Muthusamy visited the crime site and conducted inquiries. According to police, special teams have been formed to nab the accused.