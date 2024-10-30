Farmer picked up for questioning in Erode

A farmer was picked up by Talavadi police on the charges of attempting to assault Forest Department staff on Wednesday.

A few days ago, the Jerahalli Forest Range office received a tip-off about a six-member gang involved in hunting boars using a net in Simitahalli village, located in the hills. Forest staff inspected the area and questioned the gang. They seized the net and several other items. As they attempted to leave, many farmers blocked the Forest Department vehicle. The staff filed a complaint with the police, stating that the farmers verbally abused them and tried to assault them. The police detained Ravikumar and took him to the station. An inquiry is currently underway.

