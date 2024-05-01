Farmer on hunger protest against quarry at Kodangipalayam in Tiruppur invited for personal hearing by Natural Resources Department

May 01, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Natural Resources Department has fixed a personal hearing on May 6 to listen to the grievances of P. Vijayakumar of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association, who has been on a hunger protest at Kodangipalayam in Palladam taluk demanding action against a quarry in the village for “illegal” quarrying.

Mr. Vijayakumar had submitted petitions against the penalty levied against the lessee R. Ramakrishnan before the Additional Chief Secretary, Natural Resources Department.

In a letter to Mr. Vijayakumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Government K. Phanindra Reddy referred to the proceedings of the Deputy Director of Geology and Mining, Tiruppur, dated December 2, 2012, and the proceedings of the District Collector dated September 26, and Mr. Vijayakumar’s petitions dated June 8, 2023, and April 6, 2024.

The letter said: A rough stone quarry lease was granted to Mr. Ramakrishnan over an extent of 3.58 hectares in Kondangipalayam village for a period of five years up to December 1, 2026. Since violation was noticed, the District Collector had suspended the quarry operation.

Against the order, the lessee had filed an appeal before the Commissioner of Geology and Mining. Based on the appeal petition, the Commissioner had constituted a special team for surveying the rough stone quarry lease, and levied the penalty against the lessee.

Requesting Mr. Vijayakumar to appear for the personal hearing along with written statement and documentary evidence, if any, at 4 p.m. on May 6, Mr. Reddy said that failure to appear will imply that the petitioner has nothing to state and orders will be passed based on the merit of the case and on the available records.