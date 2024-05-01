GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Farmer on hunger protest against quarry at Kodangipalayam in Tiruppur invited for personal hearing by Natural Resources Department

May 01, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Natural Resources Department has fixed a personal hearing on May 6 to listen to the grievances of P. Vijayakumar of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association, who has been on a hunger protest at Kodangipalayam in Palladam taluk demanding action against a quarry in the village for “illegal” quarrying.

Mr. Vijayakumar had submitted petitions against the penalty levied against the lessee R. Ramakrishnan before the Additional Chief Secretary, Natural Resources Department.

In a letter to Mr. Vijayakumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Government K. Phanindra Reddy referred to the proceedings of the Deputy Director of Geology and Mining, Tiruppur, dated December 2, 2012, and the proceedings of the District Collector dated September 26, and Mr. Vijayakumar’s petitions dated June 8, 2023, and April 6, 2024.

The letter said: A rough stone quarry lease was granted to Mr. Ramakrishnan over an extent of 3.58 hectares in Kondangipalayam village for a period of five years up to December 1, 2026. Since violation was noticed, the District Collector had suspended the quarry operation.

Against the order, the lessee had filed an appeal before the Commissioner of Geology and Mining. Based on the appeal petition, the Commissioner had constituted a special team for surveying the rough stone quarry lease, and levied the penalty against the lessee.

Requesting Mr. Vijayakumar to appear for the personal hearing along with written statement and documentary evidence, if any, at 4 p.m. on May 6, Mr. Reddy said that failure to appear will imply that the petitioner has nothing to state and orders will be passed based on the merit of the case and on the available records.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.