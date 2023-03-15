HamberMenu
Farmer observes indefinite fast against illegal mining by stone quarries

March 15, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old farmer continued his fast for the third day against quarries allegedly mining deeper than permitted limit at Sivanmalai in Kangayam, Tiruppur district, on Tuesday.

Sivasamy of Ramapattinam village in Kangayam, alleged, “despite several petitions to the Collector, no action was taken. Stone and granite continue to illegally mine minerals many times deeper than the allowed limit in the areas of Sivanmalai. Mineral worth crores are thus looted by the quarry owners.”

“Further, the underground water level is drying up. This is displacing several settlements and destroying crops and farmlands. My indefinite strike will go on till officials take action,” he claimed.

Many farmer associations extended support to Mr. Sivasamy.

