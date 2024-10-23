GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer murdered in Salem

Published - October 23, 2024 08:29 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A pathway dispute between two landowners led to one person hacking the other to death with a sickle in Attur on Wednesday.

According to police, D. Subramani, 45, of Kosavankadu village in Ramanaickenpalayam panchayat, was involved in a dispute with A. Murugan, 24, of the same village, over the use of a pathway that is used by 19 farmers. On Wednesday morning, an altercation broke out between the two, during which Subramani went inside his home and came back with a sickle. Murugan was leaving his house on a two-wheeler when Subramani intercepted the vehicle and hacked him. Murugan died on the spot of severe injuries.

Attur Rural Police arrived at the spot and pacified villagers demanding the arrest of the accused before moving the body to the Attur Government Hospital. Subramani was later arrested by the police and an inquiry is on.

