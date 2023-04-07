ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer killed in land dispute in Namakkal

April 07, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten to death by his relatives in a land dispute on Friday.

According to the police, P. Murugaesan of Naraikinaru near Rasipuram, a farmer, had a land dispute with his brother P. Bather (58), who lives in the same locality. On April 4, a quarrel erupted between them, and they attacked each other. Later, the two sides lodged a complaint with the Ayilpatti police. The police asked the two sides to appear before the police on Thursday.

On Thursday, Bather's son B. Dinesh Kumar (31) and his friend S. Vijaya Prakash (27) attacked Murugaesan with a wooden log. In the attack, Murugaesan sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Salem, where he died on Friday. The body was sent to the Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem.

On Friday, relatives and family members of the deceased gathered before the hospital and refused to receive the body. They alleged that due to a delay in police action against the complaint, this murder took place. The Salem police pacified them after which they received the body.

The Ayilpatti police registered a case, arrested Dinesh Kumar on Friday. He was remanded him in prison. The police are on the lookout for Vijaya Prakash.

