Farmer killed in elephant attack in Krishnagiri

April 15, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

A 71-year-old farmer was allegedly killed in an elephant attack in Krishnagiri on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Narayanappa, a resident of Soolakunda near Thally in Krishnagiri district. Narayanappa left home on Saturday evening and did not return. On Sunday, his family members found his body on a farmland in the locality. Alleging that a lone elephant roaming in the area had killed the farmer, the villagers staged a protest with the body. On information, Forest Department officials and Thally police arrived at the spot and held talks with the villagers.

The Forest Department promised to take steps to prevent elephants from entering the villages, and handed over a solatium of ₹ 50,000 to the family of the deceased.

Following this, the villagers withdrew their protest. Later, the police sent the body to Denkanikottai government hospital for postmortem. Narayanappa is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

