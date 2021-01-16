Farmer killed in elephant attack in Erode

Erode

16 January 2021 23:46 IST

Another man suffers injuries

A man was reportedly killed and another man suffered injuries in a wild elephant attack at Kempanaickenpalayam here in the late hours of Friday. Police said that farmers Periasamy (45) of Athiyur, and Sadayappan (50) had raised tapioca in their lands at Attanai village in Kempanaickenpalayam. As their farmlands were located near the forest area, wild elephants frequently invaded the crops.

On Friday night, while they were guarding the crops, a wild elephant strayed into their lands. Both tried to to chase it away. However, the elephant attacked Periyasamy and he died on the spot. Sadayappan suffered injuries and escaped from the spot. He alerted the villagers, who in turn informed the Forest and Police departments.

While Sadayappan was admitted to hospital, Periasamy’s body was recovered and sent to the government hospital at Sathyamangalam.

