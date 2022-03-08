Farmer killed in elephant attack at Talavadi

He was guarding his sugar cane field when the incident occurred

A 61-year-old farmer was killed in a wild elephant attack at Talavadi in the early hours of Tuesday.

M. Madeva, of Adi Dravidar Street in Diginarai village, had grown sugar cane on his two-acre plot at Kadukan Thottam. He was guarding the field with his wife Sivamma, 51, and son-in-law Sitraj. At 3 a.m., a wild elephant strayed into his land and attacked Madeva when he tried to chase it away with two others. He suffered injuries and died on the spot. Jerahalli forest officials were informed.

As the news spread, farmers and locals gathered near the field and demanded that the Forest Department dig trenches and erect fences. They also demanded effective patrolling by anti-poaching watchers. They refused to allow the body to be shifted to hospital. But they relented after Forest Department officials assured them that Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division, and Deputy Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), would meet the villagers in the evening.

Forest Range Officer Ramalingam handed over a cheque for ₹50,000 in compensation to Sivamma and assured her that the balance ₹4.5 lakh would be given after the legal process was completed.