Farmer killed after crane falls over him in Dharmapuri

A farmer was killed after a crane fell over him while he was dredging the farm well on Saturday.

Selvam (48), a resident of Elankalapatti near Palacode in Dharmapuri district, was dredging his 50-feet-deep farm well with the help of a crane. While lifting the silt in the well, the crane, unable to bear the weight, fell into the well and over Selvam, killing him on the spot. Chinnasamy (67), who operated the crane, was grievously injured and admitted to Dharmapuri Medical Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. Palacode police have registered a case and are investigating further.