GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Farmer killed after crane falls over him in Dharmapuri

Published - June 01, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer was killed after a crane fell over him while he was dredging the farm well on Saturday.

Selvam (48), a resident of Elankalapatti near Palacode in Dharmapuri district, was dredging his 50-feet-deep farm well with the help of a crane. While lifting the silt in the well, the crane, unable to bear the weight, fell into the well and over Selvam, killing him on the spot. Chinnasamy (67), who operated the crane, was grievously injured and admitted to Dharmapuri Medical Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. Palacode police have registered a case and are investigating further.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.