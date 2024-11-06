ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer injured in wild elephant attack

Published - November 06, 2024 05:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old farmer was seriously injured after a wild elephant attacked him in Talavadi hills on Tuesday night.

Samba of Mudiyanur village cultivated ragi on his land located near a forest area coming under Talavadi Forest Range of Hasanur Division. He would often guard his crops at night to prevent damage from wild elephants and boars.

At 8 p.m., while standing in his field, a wild elephant emerged from the forest and began to consume his crop. He raised an alarm, upon which the elephant attacked him. Farmers in the area chased away the elephant rescued him and admitted him to the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre in Talavadi. Forest officials and Hasanur police are inquiring.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US