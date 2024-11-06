 />
Farmer injured in wild elephant attack

Published - November 06, 2024 05:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old farmer was seriously injured after a wild elephant attacked him in Talavadi hills on Tuesday night.

Samba of Mudiyanur village cultivated ragi on his land located near a forest area coming under Talavadi Forest Range of Hasanur Division. He would often guard his crops at night to prevent damage from wild elephants and boars.

At 8 p.m., while standing in his field, a wild elephant emerged from the forest and began to consume his crop. He raised an alarm, upon which the elephant attacked him. Farmers in the area chased away the elephant rescued him and admitted him to the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre in Talavadi. Forest officials and Hasanur police are inquiring.

Published - November 06, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Erode

