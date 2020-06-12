Coimbatore

Farmer injured in elephant attack

A farmer was injured in an elephant attack in Shoolagiri here on Friday.

Venkatasamy (40) of Kanagothapalli village had stepped out to irrigate his fields in the morning when a lone tusker attacked him. The locals blasted crackers to chase away the elephant and rescued him.

Venkatasamy was grievously injured and taken to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Owing to increasing incidents of elephant attacks, the Forest Department has warned the public in villages fringing the migratory movement of elephants not to venture out early mornings or after dusk.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 11:24:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/farmer-injured-in-elephant-attack/article31816422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY