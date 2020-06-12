Farmer injured in elephant attack

A farmer was injured in an elephant attack in Shoolagiri here on Friday.
Venkatasamy (40) of Kanagothapalli village had stepped out to irrigate his fields in the morning when a lone tusker attacked him. The locals blasted crackers to chase away the elephant and rescued him.
Venkatasamy was grievously injured and taken to a private hospital in Bengaluru.
Owing to increasing incidents of elephant attacks, the Forest Department has warned the public in villages fringing the migratory movement of elephants not to venture out early mornings or after dusk.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.