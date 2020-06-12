Farmer injured in elephant attack

A farmer was injured in an elephant attack in Shoolagiri here on Friday.

Venkatasamy (40) of Kanagothapalli village had stepped out to irrigate his fields in the morning when a lone tusker attacked him. The locals blasted crackers to chase away the elephant and rescued him.

Venkatasamy was grievously injured and taken to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Owing to increasing incidents of elephant attacks, the Forest Department has warned the public in villages fringing the migratory movement of elephants not to venture out early mornings or after dusk.