Farmer injured in elephant attack in Krishnagiri

A 50-year-old farmer was injured in an elephant attack here in Shoolagiri on Monday.
The victim Chinnasamy of Chinnaganapalli in Samalpallam was visting his farm in the morning, when he crossed the path of an elephant.
ADVERTISEMENT
The elephant attacked him before he was rescued by the neighbours, who chased the elephant away, according to local sources.
Chinnasamy was taken to Krishnagiri government medical college hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.
Trending
- Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
- Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
- In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
- On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
Three elephants are on the move in Melumalai and the forest department has deployed teams to chase the elephants back into the forest. Public in the area are also warned against venturing out in the early hours of the dawn and to exercise caution.
ADVERTISEMENT