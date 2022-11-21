Farmer injured in elephant attack in Krishnagiri

November 21, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A 50-year-old farmer was injured in an elephant attack here in Shoolagiri on Monday.

The victim Chinnasamy of Chinnaganapalli in Samalpallam was visting his farm in the morning, when he crossed the path of an elephant.

The elephant attacked him before he was rescued by the neighbours, who chased the elephant away, according to local sources.

Chinnasamy was taken to Krishnagiri government medical college hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Three elephants are on the move in Melumalai and the forest department has deployed teams to chase the elephants back into the forest. Public in the area are also warned against venturing out in the early hours of the dawn and to exercise caution.