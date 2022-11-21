Farmer injured in elephant attack in Krishnagiri

November 21, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old farmer was injured in an elephant attack here in Shoolagiri on Monday.

The victim Chinnasamy of Chinnaganapalli in Samalpallam was visting his farm in the morning, when he crossed the path of an elephant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elephant attacked him before he was rescued by the neighbours, who chased the elephant away, according to local sources.

Chinnasamy was taken to Krishnagiri government medical college hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Three elephants are on the move in Melumalai and the forest department has deployed teams to chase the elephants back into the forest. Public in the area are also warned against venturing out in the early hours of the dawn and to exercise caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US