December 01, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Namakkal

A farmer sustained injuries in a bear attack near Kolli Hills on Thursday.

The incident happened when C. Rajendran (50) of Valappur Nadu in Kolli Hills had gone to work at a farm land. On hearing his screams, local people rushed to the spot, and on seeing them, the bear went into the forest.

He was admitted to Semmedu Government Hospital. Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot and are monitoring the bear’s movements.