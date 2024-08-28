GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer injured after country-made gun goes off

Published - August 28, 2024 07:11 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old farmer sustained an injury to his right leg after a country-made gun, kept to shoot animals that destroy crops, fired accidentally at Erumapatti on Wednesday.

Police said Subramani of Seppankulampatti in Kolli Hills had leased farmland at Thottamudaiyanpatti at the foothills and was residing there with his family. Early on Wednesday morning, when he went to the farmland, the gun went off, injuring his leg. Hearing his cries for help, his family members rescued him and admitted him to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Namakkal. He was given first aid and later taken to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Erumapatti police inspected the site and seized the gun. An inquiry is underway to determine the owner of the gun and whether the weapon was purchased legally.

