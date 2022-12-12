  1. EPaper
Farmer in Erode held for electrocution death of elephant

Forest Dept officials said the farmer had erected a live-wire fence to protect his crops and the 40-year-old elephant had come into contact with it; a case has been registered

December 12, 2022 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer who had erected a live-wire fence to protect his crops, against which a 40-year-old female elephant came into contact and died, was arrested by the Forest Department in the Jerahalli Range of the Hasanur Forest Division in Erode district.

On December 9, the carcass of the elephant was found on a plot of poramboke land in Arulvadi village and village residents alerted the department. The spot was located five km from the forest area and near the land owned by a farmer, Madheva.

S. Sathasivam, wildlife veterinarian of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) performed an autopsy as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change guidelines and the Elephant Death Audit Framework. It was revealed that the elephant had died due to electrocution.

Inquiries revealed that the elephant attempted to enter the field and came into contact with the live wire of the farmer’s and got electrocuted. The elephant sustained injuries and walked for a few metres and then fell onto the ground and died. Inquiries revealed that the farmer had drawn power for the fence from HIS domestic supply. A case was registered and Madheva was arrested and produced at a court and lodged in prison.

