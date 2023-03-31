ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer held for installing illegal electric fence that killed a female elephant in Erode 10 months ago

March 31, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode Forest Department on Thursday arrested a farmer, who installed an illegal electric fence which killed a female elephant 10 months ago.

Acting on a tip-off that an elephant had died after it came into contact with an illegal electric fence at Kovilnatham in the Bargur forest range in Erode district, forest officials inspected the village and found seven to eight families allegedly occupying 32 acres of poramboke land adjacent to the forest and doing farming.

Last week, the officials inspected the farmland but could not find anything. Meanwhile, due to rain, a part of the land got damaged.

Following this, District Forest Officer N. Venkatesh Prabhu issued a search warrant, and on Wednesday, officials dug the land and found the skull and bones of a female elephant in a decomposed state.

The DFO said that forest veterinarians confirmed it is a female elephant and that it died 10 months ago. “We have sent the samples to the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation in Chennai for DNA testing. The land occupier, Sadaiyan (50), absconded last week after the Forest Department started to watch the land.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning he surrendered at the Bargur Forest Range office, and in the evening, he was produced before the Bhavani court and was remanded in prison. “We also took the accused into judicial custody for 15 days,” Mr. Prabhu added.

Stating that patrols and raids were increased by the department as of November 2022, Mr. Prabhu said that to find out whether these kinds of incidents took place, we intensified our patrols and raids across the district.

