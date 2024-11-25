ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer held for cultivating ganja

Published - November 25, 2024 07:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old farmer was arrested by Kadambur police on Sunday for cultivating ganja on his land. Based on the information, a team inspected the land owned by O. Prabhusamy of Kombaiyur at Makkampalayam and found four plants being grown amidst maize crops. The police seized the plants weighing 100 grams and he was taken to the police station. A case under Section 8 (b) r/w 20 (a) (i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered. He was arrested, produced in court and lodged at prison.

Erode

