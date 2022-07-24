Farmer hacked to death over land dispute in Salem

A 42-year-old farmer from Kadambur here was murdered over a land dispute on Sunday.

The police said that R. Srinivasan (42) was hacked to death by a gang near Kanavai, while he was heading towards Paithur Pudur on a two-wheeler. Preliminary inquiries revealed that there existed a land dispute between Srinivasan and his aunt R. Bankaru (67). She had recently petitioned the Chief Minister’s Special Cell and based on that Gangavalli police conducted inquires and asked her to approach the court. The police suspect that Bankaru’s grandsons, R. Manikandan (31) and R. Vijay (28), could have murdered Srinivasan. The two are absconding. Attur Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating.