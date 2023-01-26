HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Farmer found dead

January 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 51- year-old farmer was found dead on a farm land at Ramachandiram village in Shoolagiri on Thursday. The victim was identified as Krishnappa. Following a complaint by the victim’s son, the body was retrieved for autopsy. Within hours of the murder, preliminary inquiry by the police led them to the accused Narayanappa of the same village. According to the police, Narayanappa and the victim had personal enmity. The accused had allegedly hacked Krishnappa to death and disposed off the body. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.