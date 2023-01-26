Farmer found dead

January 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

A 51- year-old farmer was found dead on a farm land at Ramachandiram village in Shoolagiri on Thursday. The victim was identified as Krishnappa. Following a complaint by the victim’s son, the body was retrieved for autopsy. Within hours of the murder, preliminary inquiry by the police led them to the accused Narayanappa of the same village. According to the police, Narayanappa and the victim had personal enmity. The accused had allegedly hacked Krishnappa to death and disposed off the body.