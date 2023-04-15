ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer ends life in Coimbatore after losing money in cricket betting

April 15, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

: A farmer in mid-thirties said to an online-gambling addict ended life in a lodge here on Saturday reportedly after losing a huge sum of borrowed money in cricket betting.

Sabanayagam (35), of Thappatai Kilavan Pudur near Pollachi, was reported to have lost ₹90 lakh, and had resorted to the extreme step due to the pressure exerted by his creditors to repay dues.

On finding Sabanayagam unresponsive to phone calls for a long time, lodge employees entered the room using duplicate keys and found him lying dead.

The police took possession of the body and arranged for post-mortem at the government hospital.

The death comes within a week of the State Government notifying the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

