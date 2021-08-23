Coimbatore

Farmer electrocuted

A farmer died of electrocution near Uthampalli here on Saturday.

According to the police, on Saturday night, Suresh (41) along with his relative visited his father-in -law’s farm in Chinnapettakanapalli to check for any attack by wild animals in the farm. While going around the field, Suresh accidentally stepped upon an electric fence wire set up by the owner of adjacent farm and died on the spot of electrocution.

The Uthampalli police recovered the body. A case has been registered and investigating is on.


