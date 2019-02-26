Farmer donates PM- Kisan scheme money to Govt. to dredge tank

Anticipating the transfer of the first instalment of ₹ 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, a farmer on Monday donated the money to the district administration for dredging a water body near his village.

At the weekly grievance day meeting, K. Velusamy of Oonjapalayam, near Kaniyur, in Sulur Taluk, walked in with a demand draft for ₹ 2,000 drawn in favour of the District Collector. As Collector K. Rajamani was not present, he presented the demand draft with his petition to the District Revenue Officer, D. Ramaduraimurugan.

“After hearing the reason why I wanted to give the demand draft, the officer refused to accept it. Instead, he received only the petition,” said Mr. Velusamy. But as he was returning, he saw the Mr. Rajamani and handed over the DD to him.

“The Collector on hearing my reason for giving the DD, took it and promised to dredge the Achankulam tank, which is spread over 400 acre,” he said.

The farmer clarifies that he has not returned the money or was against the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which the Government of India transfers ₹ 6,000 each to farmers with less than five acre.

“Having heard from former Coimbatore Collectors that neither the district administration or the State Government has money to dredge the Achankulam tank, I felt that my life will be better off if the tank is full with water than it is with the ₹ 6,000 farmers assistance. And, that is the reason I have given the money to the Collector.”

He says that farmers in his village have for long been knocking on the doors of the Public Works Department, district administration and State Government and petitioning State and Central leaders and ministers to have the tank dredged.

The farmers also petitioned Union Minister of State, Ministry of Water Resources, Arjun Ram Meghwal to include the tank under the Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) of Water Bodies scheme, he says.

Likewise, the farmers also petitioned the State Government for including the tank in the list of water bodies to be dredged under the Kudi Maramathu scheme but have not been successful.

On hearing about him giving money to the Collector, many other farmers have expressed willingness to do so and soon there will be hundreds of them giving ₹ 2,000 to the district administration to dredge the tank, he adds.