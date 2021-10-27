Farmer committees given implements to the tune of ₹12.15 crore

DHARMAPURI

27 October 2021 23:52 IST

Agricultural implements to the tune of ₹12.15 crore have been distributed to farmer producer committees formed in the district.

According to the administration, over 243 farmer producer committees have been formed under the Cooperative Farming Scheme in the district. The various subsidy programmes envisioned under the scheme through the departments of Agriculture and horticulture has, as of date, witnessed disbursement of agricultural implements to the tune of ₹12.15 crore.

Thirteen farmer producer companies have been set up under the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business in the district.

The administration said these companies have a membership of 10,309. The membership contribution to the farmers producer companies is ₹108.09 crore. Tamarind processing, millet procuring and processing, oil seeds procuring and processing, agriculture input centre, vegetables procurement and marketing, flower procurement and processing, fodder procurement and processing, seed processing and tomato processing are among the various agricultural processing activities taken up by the producer companies.

According to the administration, various farm implements are being distributed for better agricultural production. Inputs including power weeders and tractors are being distributed to the farmers. The administration has urged farmers to avail the facilities.