HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmer beaten to death in Namakkal

October 06, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old farmer was beaten to death in a quarrel in Namakkal on Friday.

R. Palanisamy of Kanjanaickanur near Puduchatram in Namakkal district was a farmer. On October 3, he was going home from Puduchatram on a two-wheeler. When he reached near his house, a two-wheeler that came behind hit Palanisamy’s vehicle. A quarrel erupted between Palanisamy and a youth who came on the other vehicle. In support of the youth, a few people gathered and attacked Palanisamy. On seeing this, Palanisamy’s son Saravanan (40) rushed to the spot, and the gang also attacked him.

In the attack, Palanisamy sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Friday, Palanisamy died. On information, local villagers and relatives of Palanisamy gathered at Puduchatram police station, demanding action against the culprits. The police pacified them and registered a case. Special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.