Farmer beaten to death in Namakkal

October 06, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Namakkal

A 65-year-old farmer was beaten to death in a quarrel in Namakkal on Friday.

R. Palanisamy of Kanjanaickanur near Puduchatram in Namakkal district was a farmer. On October 3, he was going home from Puduchatram on a two-wheeler. When he reached near his house, a two-wheeler that came behind hit Palanisamy’s vehicle. A quarrel erupted between Palanisamy and a youth who came on the other vehicle. In support of the youth, a few people gathered and attacked Palanisamy. On seeing this, Palanisamy’s son Saravanan (40) rushed to the spot, and the gang also attacked him.

In the attack, Palanisamy sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. On Friday, Palanisamy died. On information, local villagers and relatives of Palanisamy gathered at Puduchatram police station, demanding action against the culprits. The police pacified them and registered a case. Special teams were formed to nab the culprits.