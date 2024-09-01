ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer association submits memorandum to Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Rasimanal dam project

Published - September 01, 2024 05:40 pm IST - Salem

Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam members demanded a dam should be constructed at Rasimanal to benefit the delta region farmers and to prevent surplus water from draining into the sea

The Hindu Bureau

Salem, Tamil Nadu: The members of Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam submitted a memorandum to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 01 September 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Members of the Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam submitted a memorandum to opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday (September 1, 2024) requesting him to raise their demand in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for a dam at Rasimanal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association general secretary, P.R. Pandian, told reporters that the Karnataka government released only surplus water to Tamil Nadu. It is trying to construct a dam at Mekedatu to use that surplus water. To prevent that attempt, a dam should be constructed at Rasimanal to benefit the delta region farmers and to prevent surplus water from draining into the sea.

Mr. Pandian said that it is mostly the national parties that come to power in Karnataka and they are against the farmers of Tamil Nadu. The central government is trying to create a rift between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in water sharing, he alleged. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to construct the Rasimanal dam.

“On behalf of our association, we are meeting all registered political parties to gain support for this project and soon we will meet Actor Vijay in this regard,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US