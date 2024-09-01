GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer association submits memorandum to Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Rasimanal dam project

Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam members demanded a dam should be constructed at Rasimanal to benefit the delta region farmers and to prevent surplus water from draining into the sea

Published - September 01, 2024 05:40 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Salem, Tamil Nadu: The members of Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam submitted a memorandum to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 01 September 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Members of the Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam submitted a memorandum to opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday (September 1, 2024) requesting him to raise their demand in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for a dam at Rasimanal.

The association general secretary, P.R. Pandian, told reporters that the Karnataka government released only surplus water to Tamil Nadu. It is trying to construct a dam at Mekedatu to use that surplus water. To prevent that attempt, a dam should be constructed at Rasimanal to benefit the delta region farmers and to prevent surplus water from draining into the sea.

Mr. Pandian said that it is mostly the national parties that come to power in Karnataka and they are against the farmers of Tamil Nadu. The central government is trying to create a rift between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in water sharing, he alleged. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to construct the Rasimanal dam.

“On behalf of our association, we are meeting all registered political parties to gain support for this project and soon we will meet Actor Vijay in this regard,” he said.

