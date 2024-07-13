Farmer association in Erode writes to CM Stalin over poor water management by district administration

A day after water was released from the Bhavanisagar Dam into the Kalingarayan, Thadapalli and Arakkankottai Canals, a section of farmers blamed the district administration’s poor water management which, they claim, affected Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal ayacut farmers.

In a letter sent to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, E.V.K. Shanmugam, President of the United Farmers Association, highlighted that the release of water from the dam into the LBP canal irrigates 2.07 lakh acres in Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts. “Every year, due to poor management, water allocation for LBP canal ayacut farmers has reduced, affecting their crops,” he said.

Currently, 10.75 TMC of water is available in the dam, with an inflow of 326 cusecs as of Saturday. It is customary to release water into the LBP canal on August 15 each year to irrigate 1,03,500 acres across the three districts. However, given the current storage level, water can only be released if the dam receives substantial inflows during the upcoming monsoon. “Despite this situation, water was released into the three canals,” he noted.

Mr. Shanmugam said that during the second crop season, the Water Resources Department (WRD) had planned to release water for five wettings, and a government order was also issued. “But due to poor storage in the dam, water was not supplied for the fifth wetting and was stopped after the fourth wetting schedule,” he said.

By creating uncertainty among farmers about releasing water on August 15, the administration is repeating the same mistake, the letter said. At a recent farmers’ grievance meeting, farmers suggested simultaneously releasing water into all the canals. “However, releasing water only into two ayacut areas is unfortunate,” he said.